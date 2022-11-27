Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo offered £186M contract by Saudi Arabian club - Reports

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a massive £186 million contract by Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, as per CBS Sports.

Al Nassr are one of Saudi Arabia's most successful clubs, having won nine league titles and reaching the final of the AFC Champions League in 1995. Their great rival Al Hilal has also been linked with a move for the 37-year-old former Real Madrid and Juventus striker.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international became a free agent after the Red Devils and Ronaldo mutually decided to terminate his contract following his explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo blasted the owners of the Premier League club, certain members of the United board, and manager Erik ten Hag in the interview. He also hit out at some of his former teammates, including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, for going out of line to criticize him.

The prolific Portuguese goalscorer has some of the best numbers in the history of the game, having scored 701 goals and provided 223 assists for the clubs he has represented. He started his career at the Portuguese club Sporting. He went on to play for English club Manchester United, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian heavyweights Juventus in an illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now in the last leg of his professional career, with maybe only a few years of elite football left in him thanks largely to his mad physical fitness. Amongst the notable destinations for his move, Saudi's Al Nassr, with a huge contract ready for the Portuguese skipper, is leading the rumor market.

A short stint at his former club Real Madrid and a surprise move to Graham Potter's Chelsea are also being rumored. However, in the recent interview, Ronaldo admitted that he would retire instantly if Portugal went on to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro shares his views on the departure of his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford

Casemiro has said that he is saddened to see Cristiano Ronaldo move away from Manchester United but backed his decision, saying that his former teammate knows what is good for him. However, the Brazilian said he did not have a conversation with Ronaldo after his exclusive interview which led to the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

Speaking to the press ahead of Brazil's match against Switzerland on 28 November, Casemiro wished him 'all the best' for his future, saying:

“I haven’t exchanged any messages with him, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a player with great experience and he knows what’s best for his career. Of course, we’re sad a player like him is leaving. I wish him all the best in his career, except when he plays against me.”

The Brazilian was part of the Real Madrid team which won four Champions League titles in five years, with Ronaldo being their leading goalscorer.

