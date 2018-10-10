×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Manchester United star reveals he suffered from depression for two years

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
20   //    10 Oct 2018, 18:06 IST

Manchester United side posing for a photograph before the 2008-09 UCL final against Barcelona
Manchester United side posing for a photograph before the 2008-09 UCL final against Barcelona

What's the story?

Michael Carrick joined Manchester United back in 2006 and was one of the club's most loyal players thereafter. The Englishman spent 12 long seasons at the club, winning a total of 18 major trophies with the club, including 5 Premier League titles and 1 UEFA Champions League title.

The 37-year-old decided to call time on his career at the end of last season, and subsequently joined the club's first team coaching staff.

Now, in a candid interview, Carrick has made a stunning revelation, stating that he was battling depression for a span of two years, following Manchester United's defeat against Barcelona in the final of the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League.

According to Carrick, he remained depressed right until the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

In case you didn't know...

In the 2008-09 season, Manchester United made it to the final of the Champions League after defeating Arsenal over two legs in the semi-final. Coming up against Barcelona in the all-important final, United failed to replicate their season's form and eventually succumbed 2-0 to Barcelona as Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi found the net.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to The Times (via BBC), Carrick said that he blamed himself for the defeat in the 2009 Champions League final after giving the ball away in the play that led to Barcelona's first goal.

"I beat myself up over that goal."
"I kept asking myself: 'Why did I do that?' And then it [the depression] snowballed from there. It was a tough year after that. It lingered for a long time.
"I had won the Champions League the year before, but that was totally irrelevant.
"It felt like I was depressed. I was really down. I imagine that is what depression is.
"I describe it as depression because it wasn't a one-off thing. I felt bad or terrible after some games, but then you get over it in the next couple of days, but that one I just couldn't shrug off. It was a strange feeling."

Carrick also added that while some family members knew about his situation, nobody truly knew the extent of his mental suffering.

"I kept it to myself most of the time. Even my family didn't know the full extent of it," he says.
"It's not something that's really spoken about in football. I have not spoken about it before. For the lads that I have played with that are reading this, this will be the first time that they know [about the depression]. They wouldn't know."

The Englishman said that it lasted for quite some time, eventually ending only at the World Cup in South Africa.

"It was my dream to be at a World Cup but the truth is I didn't want to be there. I wanted to be at home,"

Video: The game that caused Carrick's depression

What's next?

Carrick is now an assistant coach at Manchester United and might see his role develop into something more substantial, at least temporarily, should the club decide to move past Jose Mourinho.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Michael Carrick Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Carrick reveals he suffered from depression after 2009...
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United's suffering can become Barclelona's...
RELATED STORY
4 Champions League matches you must not miss this week
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's best performances against Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Barcelona star was given illegally...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 2 predictions
RELATED STORY
One-club men: 8 players who spent their entire careers at...
RELATED STORY
5 top stars condemned to deliver this season
RELATED STORY
3 standout games from UEFA Champions League 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
5 Transfers That Could Still Shake The Footballing World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us