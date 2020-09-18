Former Real Madrid president reacts to Gareth Bale's potential move to Tottenham Hotspur

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has admitted that it is a pity that Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid did not work out. The Welshman enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Santiago Bernabeu but was in and out of the team for a lot of reasons.

Calderon added that Gareth Bale was signed for more than what Real Madrid paid to get Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. He was talking to Daily Star when he said:

"I think it's been a pity. He came with the handicap that we paid for him more than for Cristiano Ronaldo and that meant that he was under scrutiny all the time. They were thinking that he would be better than Cristiano Ronaldo, and on top of that he had many injuries and he was unlucky. It happens so many times that a player who is successful in one club is not in another one. I don't know, really it hasn't been a successful signing, which is a pity because, as I say, the player is a very good player."

Gareth Bale was set to leave Real Madrid and move to China last summer. However, the move broke down in the last moment, and he remained at the club but rarely played.

Ramon Calderon on Gareth Bale moving from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale is now set to return to Tottenham Hotspur with a medical reportedly scheduled for later today. Ramon Calderon believes that it is the best move for all and added that Spurs are lucky to get such a good player. He said:

"He wants to feel the important player that he is. I think it's the best option for everyone and for Tottenham, I think they are lucky having a player like Gareth Bale. People loved him there so I think this is the real time when he will leave and he will be playing for Tottenham."

The Welshman is not the only Real Madrid star heading to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Sergio Reguilon is also set to move to Spurs today, and reports suggest the two players will be flying in together.