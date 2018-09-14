Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Former Tottenham Hotspur superstar dismisses chances of a win over Liverpool

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
427   //    14 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Pochettino could face back to back defeats

Well, it doesn't look like the Bulgarian enforcer and former Tottenham and Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov is keen on winning his London fans back.

Dimitar Berbatov, who secured a sensational switch to Manchester United during the later years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign went on to have quite a few great seasons with the Red Devils thereby getting off the Spurs' fans good books.

This week's high-profile Premier League match, undoubtedly, is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool that will be held at Wembley. Liverpool are yet to lose in the new season while Tottenham Hotspur will be trying to ensure they don't concede back to back defeats after being stung by the Hornets in the 4th gameweek.

However, one former Spurs superstar does not think that Pochettino's men can pull an upset over the high-flying Merseysiders.

Dimitar Berbatov said,

"For all the difficulties of international breaks and early kick-offs, I'm hopeful that Spurs v Liverpool won't be a low scoring game on Saturday.
"Both teams have plenty of internationals so they're in a similar boat and it might, in fact, be an opportunity for one of the sides to try and catch the other one out with a quick start; to try and set a trap they wouldn't be expecting.
"Liverpool have got off to a great start, winning every game and playing good football. The team looks very balanced and it's going to be very tough for Tottenham, despite home advantage.

Berbatov believes that the game will be competitive and he expects to see a lot of goals as well. However, he feels like the odds are in favour of Liverpool this time around.

"I expect both teams to score as they usually do in this fixture, but I'll have to edge towards Liverpool to win it."
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
