Former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls the Premier League 'overrated'

06 Nov 2018

What's the story?

Enigmatic LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is once again at the heart of controversy as the Swedish striker has deemed the Premier League "overrated".

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as a 35-year-old free agent in 2016.

The move led many to wonder whether the Manchester side had made a good decision bringing in a player who is at the twilight of his career.

However, the Swede proved that he still had some game in him, scoring 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils, despite having been bogged down by a knee injury.

Prior to his stint at Old Trafford, Ibrahimovic had a number of spells with Barcelona, Ajax, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

After 19 months at United, the striker finalized his rumored move to the USA's Major League Soccer by signing a two-year deal with club LA Galaxy.

The heart of the matter

In typical Zlatan fashion, the striker has now spoken about his controversial move to Manchester United and his time at England's top-tier league.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the striker said, "People said: 'You don't need to go to England, because if you fail in England, people will always say you weren't good enough.'"

"Everybody was against it. And guess what? That made me motivated. That gave me adrenaline. I liked the Premier League. I found it very motivating and very exciting."

Ibrahimovic then went on to say that the Premier League gets a lot of attention and is "a little bit overrated".

"It gets a lot of attention, although I feel the quality is a little bit overrated -- the individual quality, the technical part. But the rhythm is high. Even if you are the best, if you can't handle the rhythm, the pace, then you will not succeed, because the pace is very high."

Given that the Premier League is considered as arguably the most competitive league in Europe, Zlatan's comments will surely draw some controversy.

What's next?

Zlatan continues his exploits at LA Galaxy, having recently recorded just the fourth 20-goal, 10-assist season in the history of the MLS.

The Swede also made the list of finalists for the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, together with former United man Wayne Rooney.