Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Fortaleza will welcome Alianza Lima to Estadio Castelão for a matchday three fixture in Group F of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a convincing 4-0 home win over Caucaia in the second leg of the Campeonato Ceareanse final. Yago Pikachu starred with a brace to inspire Rei Leão do Brasil to the comfortable victory and a 45th Cearan title.

Alianza Lima claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away victory over Cantolao in the Venezuelan Primera Division. All three goals came in the final 12 minutes, with Jairo Concha and Aldair Rodriguez scoring either side of Rodrigo Pastorini's 85th-minute goal for the hosts.

Both sides will turn their attention to the continent, where they sit joint-bottom of the standings on zero points behind River Plate and Colo Colo.

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. They have each lost both of their matches on the continent so far.

However, Alianza Lima have won their last three matches in the league while Fortaleza have managed two wins and a draw from their last five matches in all competitions.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima Team News

Fortaleza

Fernando Miguel is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Fernando Miguel

Suspension: None

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan and Carlos Montoya are both sidelined with fitness issues. Aldair Rodriguez is suspended due to the red card he received against River Plate.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan, Carlos Montoya

Suspension: Aldair Rodriguez

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima Predicted XI

Fortaleza (4-3-3): Max Walef (GK); Yago Pikachu, Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo Conceicao, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules Pereira, Jose Welison, Lucas Lima; Moises, Renato Kayser

Alianza Lima (5-3-2): Angelo Campos (GK); Ricardo Lagos, Yordi Vilchez, Pablo Miguez, Christian Ramos, Osling Mora; Josepmir Ballon, Jairo Concha, Aldair Siguas; Hernan Barcos, Cristian Benavante

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Fortaleza are the favorites in the game and also have home advantage in their favor. Anything other than a win for the Ceara outfit will put them in a difficult position to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Despite being outsiders, Alianza Lima could take advantage if given a chance. The two sides are yet to register their first points of the competition and are likely to each play on the front foot but we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Alianza Lima

Edited by Peter P