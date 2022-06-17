Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

With both teams seeking to end their three-game winless runs, Fortaleza and America Mineiro will square off at the Arena Castelao on Sunday.

The hosts, who are rooted to the bottom of the Brasileiro Serie A standings, will seek to pick up their first home win of the season.

Fortaleza failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a slender 3-2 defeat away at Avai.

They have now lost three games, managing just one win from their last six across competitions. With seven points from 12 games, Fortaleza are seven points away from safety.

Meanwhile, America Mineiro snapped their two-game losing streak last time out in a goalless draw with Fluminense.

While they will look to return to winning ways, they head into the weekend winless in five away games, claiming two draws and three defeats. With 15 points from 12 games, Mineiro are 13th in the league standings but could rise as high as seventh place with all three points on Sunday.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with the results being split right down the middle in their previous four encounters.

Both teams have picked up two wins, with their most recent encounter coming last October, which America Mineiro won 2-1 at home.

Fortaleza and Mineiro have failed to win their last three league outings, claiming two and one point respectively from a possible nine.

Mineiro are winless in five road games, losing three and drawing two.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza have failed to taste victory on home turf in their last seven outings, stretching back to April’s 2-1 win over Alianza Limo.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Prediction

Sunday’s game will see two evenly matched teams face off, so this one promises to be a thrilling encounter. The spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 America Mineiro.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Fortaleza have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last seven outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of the four meetings between the two teams).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far