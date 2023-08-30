Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Fortaleza play host to America Mineiro at the Arena Castelao in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals on Thursday.

Fabian Bustos’ men will head into this one looking to overturn their two-goal deficit, having suffered a 3-1 loss in last week’s first leg.

Fortaleza continued their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Coritiba in Serie A last Sunday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over America Mineiro in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals courtesy of a brace from Guilherme Augusto and Tomas Pochettino’s 21st-minute strike.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men have now won four consecutive matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to eighth place in the Serie A table.

Elsewhere, America Mineiro stopped the rot last Sunday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over a dogged Sao Paulo side on home turf.

Prior to that, Bustos’ men were on a three-game losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Goias, Fluminense and Fortaleza.

While America Mineiro will look to pick up where they dropped off last weekend, they journey to the Arena Castelao, where they have lost their three visits since July 2016.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Fortaleza boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

America Mineiro have picked up three wins in that time, including a 2-1 victory in their Brasileiro Serie A showdown back in May.

Vojvoda’s men are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since mid-July.

America Mineiro are winless in seven of their last eight away games, losing five and claiming two draws since the start of July.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Prediction

Fortaleza have hit their stride in recent weeks and will be eyeing a fifth consecutive win for the first time since May. America Minero’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we see them falling short once again.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 America Mineiro

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of guise last five clashes)