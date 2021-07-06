Fortaleza vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza will take on America Mineiro at the Estadio Castelao on Wednesday in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A 2021 games.

Fortaleza will have an opportunity to go fourth in the table with a win against America-MG. They are currently fifth in the standings, having mustered a total of 15 points from nine matches. They have a record of four wins, three draws, and two losses.

Meanwhile, America Mineiro are struggling in the bottom half of the table. They have nine points from nine games and manager Vagner Mancini will hope his side get a vital three points on Wednesday.

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

Fortaleza and America Mineiro have faced each other twice, with both teams winning a game each.

The two sides last met back in 2016 in Copa do Brasil, when Fortaleza dismantled America Mineiro with a scoreline of 4-1 in the second leg. Mineiro's 1-0 win in the first leg went in vain as Fortaleza advanced on aggregate.

Fortaleza form guide: D-L-D-W-L

America Mineiro form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market, and more

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Team News

Fortaleza

Wellington Paulista (calf), Matheus Jussa (shoulder) and Gustavo Blanco (thigh) have all been ruled out of Wednesday's affair with injuries.

Juan Sebastian Quintero will return to the fold after serving a suspension against Athletico Paranaense.

Isaque will be unavailable for selection due to COVID-19 concerns.

Injured: Wellington Paulista, Matheus Jussa, Gustavo Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Isaque

America Mineiro

America Mineiro have no injury concerns ahead of the game against Fortaleza, and Vagner Mancini has a fully-fit squad to choose his starting XI from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Ederson, Felipe, Yago Pikachu; David, Robson, Romarinho

O Fortaleza entra em campo para apoiar uma causa muito importante: salvar vidas. Parceiro há muitos anos da Associação Peter Pan, nosso time está vestindo mais uma vez a camisa da solidariedade. pic.twitter.com/GUgd3YCJQ6 — Fortaleza Esporte Clube ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) July 6, 2021

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Cavichioli; Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Joao Paulo, Eduardo; Ze Ricardo, Rodolfo, Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Marcelo Aparecido, Ribamar

Fortaleza vs America Mineiro Prediction

America Mineiro have enjoyed decent form in their recent games and hence an upset could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza have won just one game in their last five, and the hosts could prove to be a handful for them when the two sides take to the pitch on Wednesday.

We predict that America Mineiro will win this game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Fortaleza 0-1 America Mineiro

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Peter P