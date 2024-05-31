Fortaleza vs Athletico prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileirao Serie A 2024 

Fortaleza host Athletico at the Estadio Castelao on Sunday (June 2) in the Brasileirao Serie A. The hosts have had mixed results in the leaague as they find themselves 11th in the table with seven points from five games.

They drew 1-1 with Botafogo in their last game, with Tomas Pochettino netting the opener fter 10 minutes before conceding the equaliser following a corner.

Athletico, meanwhile ,have performed well in the league this season as they sit atop the standings with 13 points from six matches. They beat defending champions Palmeiras 2-0 in their last league outing. Pablo scored a brilliant opener late in the first half before an own goal from Gustavo Gomez saw the Furacao double their advantage after the restart.

Fortaleza vs Athletico Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Fortaleza and Athletico, who lead 8-5. The two sides last faced off in a league clash in November, which ended 1-1.

Fortaleza Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: D-D-D-D-W

Athletico Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Fortaleza vs Athletico Team News

Fortaleza

Calebe and Lucas Sasha are set to miss Sunday's game, with the former dealing with a thigh injury and Sasha a knee problem.

Injured: Calebe, Lucas Sasha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletico

Lucas Esquivel received a red card against Palmeiras last time out and is suspended from the weekend clash. Meanwhile, Luan Patrick and Lucas Belezi are unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Luan Patrick, Lucas Belezi

Suspended: Lucas Esquivel

Fortaleza vs Athletico Predicted XIs

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Joao Ricardo; Titi, Benjamin Kuscevic, Emanuel Britez; Bruno Pacheco, Moises, Pedro Augusto, Ze Welison, Yago Pikachu; Tomas Pochettino, Juan Martin Lucero

Athletico (4-2-3-1): Bento; Leonardo Godoy, Kaique Rocha, Thiago Heleno, Fernando; Erick, Alex Santana; Bruno Zapelli, Agustin Canobbio, Tomas Cuello; Pablo

Fortaleza vs Athletico Prediction

Fortaleza are on a run of consecutive victories after going winless in seven games. They are undefeated in eight home matches.

Athletico, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches after losing one of seven games. They have, however, won their last two away matches and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Athletico