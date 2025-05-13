Fortaleza vs Atletico Bucaramanga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Fortaleza will welcome Atletico Bucaramanga to Arena Castelão in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts are second in the Group E table with seven points, the same as leaders Racing Club. Atletico are third with five points, so both teams are in contention to qualify for the knockout stage.

Laion are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They made it two wins on the trot last week, recording a comfortable 5-0 home win over Juventude in the Brazilian Serie A. Juan Martín Lucero bagged a brace while Breno Lopes, Tomás Pochettino, and Calebe were on the scoresheet after the break.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Independiente Medellín in Categoría Primera A. Kevin Londoño broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, and Leonardo Jose Flores Soto doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Fortaleza vs Atletico Bucaramanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in April and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have outscored Atletico 8-6 in four games in the Libertadores thus far. They also have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (4).

Leão do Pici have won their two home games this month, scoring nine goals without a reply.

Atletico Bucaramanga have scored more than one goal in just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games in the Libertadores, and they have failed to score in these losses as well.

Fortaleza vs Atletico Bucaramanga Prediction

Leão do Pici have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last six games, keeping four clean sheets. They are on a two-game winning streak, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form here.

Leopardos registered their first win since mid-April last week while also keeping their first clean sheet in six games. This is a crucial match for them as a loss here will likely prevent them from securing a berth in the knockout stage.

Laion head into the match in good form and, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Atletico Bucaramanga

Fortaleza vs Atletico Bucaramanga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

