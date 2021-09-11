Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza host Atletico Mineiro at the Arena Castela in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with both sides in contrasting runs of form.

Fortaleza had a great start to the season but have been faltering of late. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have not won any of their last five games across all competitions and are currently third in the league.

Tricolor de Aco will know that a win on Sunday could potentially see them finish the weekend in second. However, they have a tough task ahead of them if they are to pick up any points against a high-flying Atletico Mineiro side.

Atletico Mineiro are currently top of the league, four points ahead of Palmeiras in second. Cuca's side have been in great form of late, having lost only one of their last 18 games across all competitions.

The Alvinegro will hope to continue their impressive run of form with a win against Fortaleza on Sunday.

Two of the Brazilian Serie A's top sides go head-to-head on Sunday in what is sure to be an exciting clash.

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Fortaleza have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Atletico Mineiro only winning one.

Fortaleza came from behind to win 2-1 the last time the two sides met back in May. A second-half brace from Yago Pikachu was enough to secure all three points, after a first-half penalty by Hulk put Atletico Mineiro in the lead.

Fortaleza Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Diego Costa could make his first start for Atletico Mineiro

Fortaleza

Fortaleza have no new injury worries following their 4-2 loss to Bahia last time out. Marcelo Conceicao and Felipe will make their return to the lineup as Vojvoda takes a full-strength side into the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Cuca will have a full-strength side to choose from for Sunday's game as Jair and Rafael return from injury.

Diego Costa could make his first start for the club after scoring off the bench on his debut in the 1-1 draw against Red Bull Bragantino last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ederson, Yago Pikachu; Matheus; David, Jobson

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Mariano; Allan, Federico Zaracho; Jefferson Savarino, Ignacio Fernandez, Hulk; Diego Costa

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a well contested matchup with Atletico Mineiro coming away with the win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

