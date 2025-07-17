Fortaleza vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Fortaleza will host Bahia at the Estadio Governador Placido Castelo on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a poor run of results in the first third of their league season and will be desperate to find form soon as they sit second-from-bottom in the table with just 10 points.
They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to rivals Ceará in the Clássico-Rei last time out, conceding the sole goal of the game in the 57th minute, and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.
Bahia, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment as they continue their push for consecutive seasons in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. They beat Atletico Mineiro 2-1 in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward a point following a 91st-minute equalizer from their opponents before Michel Araujo restored their lead at the death.
The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 24 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak in the league when they return to action this weekend.
Fortaleza vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Fortaleza and Bahia. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one more, with their other 13 contests ending level.
- The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.
- Fortaleza have conceded 19 goals in the Brazilian top flight this season. Only Sport Recife (20) and Juventude (24) have shipped more.
Fortaleza vs Bahia Prediction
Laion are on a wretched eight-game losing streak and have won just two matches since the start of April. They have lost their last four games on home ground and will have their work cut out this weekend.
Tricolor, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last five outings, picking up four wins in that period. They have struggled for results on the road of late, but should have enough to win this one.
Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Bahia
Fortaleza vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bahia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES