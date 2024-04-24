Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2024

Fortaleza welcome Boca Juniors to the Arena Castelao in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (April 25).

The hosts, runners-up from the previous edition, have a 100% record in the competition. They registered a thumping 5-0 home win over Nacional Potosi last time. Juan Martín Lucero bagged a brace, while Yago Pikachu and Hercules had a goal and assist apiece.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four. In their previous outing, they beat Altos 5-0 in the Copa do Nordeste quarterfinal on Sunday, with Kervin Andrade bagging a first-half brace.

Boca, meanwhile, runners-up in the Copa Libertadores last season, have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, with a win and a draw in two games. Aaron Anselmino's second-half strike helped them to a 1-0 win in their previous Sudamericana game.

Edinson Cavani scored his seventh goal of the Liga Profesional de Futbol campaign on Sunday as Boca beat arch-rivals River Plate 3-2.

Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time competitively. In a friendly in 2010, Fortaleza won 3-1.

Fortaleza have won three of their last four games across competitions, keeping two clean sheets and scoring 13 goals.

Both teams are yet to concede in two games in the competition.

Fortaleza have one loss in last 10 Copa Sudamericana games, with that defeat coming against LDU Quito in the final last season.

Boca have lost one of their last nine games across competitions, winning seven and keeping four clean sheets.

Boca have not scored in three of their last five away games across competitions.

Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Fortaleza have been in good touch recently, with one loss in seven games, with that defeat coming on penalties. They are unbeaten in four home games, keeping three clean sheets.

They have an unbeaten home record in Copa Sudamericana. Goalkeeper Santos returned to full fitness after 46 days following an injury. Marinho was shown a red card against Nacional and will serve out his suspension.

Boca, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games across competitions, keeping two clean sheets. Edinson Cavani has been ruled out due to injury. Chiquito Romero and defender Cristian Lema have been included in the squad, but their involvement is doubtful.

Both teams have been in good touch recently, and considering their defensive form in the competition, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Boca Juniors

Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yago Pikachu to score or assist any time - Yes

