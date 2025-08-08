Fortaleza vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Fortaleza will invite Botafogo to Castelão in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won just three of their 17 league games thus far and are 18th in the league table with 15 points. The defending champions have fared a little better with seven wins and are seventh in the standings.

Leão do Pici have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 13 games in all competitions. They met Corinthians in their previous league outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Breno Lopes gave them an early lead in the sixth minute, and André Carrillo scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Corinthians.

The visitors have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They met Cruzeiro in their previous league outing and suffered a 2-0 loss. They bounced back with a 1-0 away win over RB Bragantino in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 second leg. Jefferson Savarino scored the match-winner in the 55th minute.

Fortaleza vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 22 times in all competitions. The defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. The hosts have three wins to their name, and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the league in September, and the defending champions registered a 2-0 home win.

Leão do Pici have conceded one goal apiece in their last three Serie A home games.

Estrela Solitária have won their last three away games in all competitions while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 10 goals.

Fortaleza vs Botafogo Prediction

Laion have won just one of their last nine league games in the Brazilian Serie A, suffering six defeats. They are winless in their last six games in this fixture, suffering four defeats.

Estrela Solitária suffered their first league defeat in nine games last week and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in this fixture, though three games have ended in draws. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their last four away games.

The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture, and considering their recent away form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Botafogo

Fortaleza vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

