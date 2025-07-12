Fortaleza vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Fortaleza and Ceara return to action in Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Arena Castelao on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting cup results, with Léo Conde’s men edging out Sport Recife on penalties.

Fortaleza suffered a quarter-final exit from the Copa do Nordeste on Tuesday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bahia at the Fonte Nova Arena.

This was in keeping with their woes in Serie A, where Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side are on a four-game losing streak and have managed just one win from their 11 matches since the start of April.

Fortaleza have picked up 10 points from their 12 league games so far to sit 18th in the standings, only above Sport Recife and Juventude.

On the other hand, Ceara scraped through the Copa do Nordeste quarter-finals last time out as they edged out Sport Recife on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time.

Conde’s men now return to action in the league, where their four-game unbeaten run came to an end on June 1 courtesy of a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Mineiro, four days before losing 3-2 at the hands of Botafogo.

Ceara have picked up four wins and three draws from their 11 Serie A matches to collect 15 points and sit 12th in the table, but could move level with eighth-placed Botafogo with all three points this weekend.

Fortaleza vs Ceara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides, Ceara boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 27 occasions.

Ceara are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Vojvoda’s men, picking up four wins and four draws since April 2023.

Fortaleza have failed to win their last four home games, losing three and claiming one draw since May’s 5-0 victory over Juventude.

Ceara are without an away win in Serie A this season, losing three and picking up two draws from their five matches so far.

Fortaleza vs Ceara Prediction

Fortaleza have endured weeks of mediocre results and will be looking to stop the rot on Sunday.

As for Ceara, they head into the weekend with sky-high confidence following their cup win, but we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Arena Castelao.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Ceara

Fortaleza vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

