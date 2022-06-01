Fortaleza vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Two sides in need of a morale-boosting result square off in the Brasileiro Serie A as Fortaleza play host to Ceara at the Arena Castelão on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game separated by just four points at the bottom of the league standings, with the hosts yet to pick up their first win of the season.

Fortaleza failed to get up and running in Serie A when they played out a 1-1 draw with Juventude.

This followed a 4-3 victory over Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores, where they finished second in Group F to progress to the knockout stages.

Fortaleza are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table after picking up just two points from seven games.

Ceara, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results last time out as they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Sao Paulo.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, picking up three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense on May 8.

With six points from seven games, Ceara are currently second-bottom in the league standings, but could rise as high as 15th place with all three points on Wednesday.

Fortaleza vs Ceara Head-To-Head

With 23 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Ceara boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Fortaleza have picked up 17 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Fortaleza Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Ceara Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Fortaleza vs Ceara Team News

Fortaleza

Fortaleza are without Matheus Vargas, who has been sidelined through a thigh injury.

Injured: Matheus Vargas

Suspended: None

Ceara

Dentinho, Léo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael and Buiú are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday 's game.

Injured: Dentinho, Léo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael, Buiú

Suspended: None

Fortaleza vs Ceara Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Brayan Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto; Yago Pikachu, José Welison, Lucas Lima, Felipe, Lucas Crispim; Silvio Romero, Moisés

Ceara Predicted XI (4-3-3): João Ricardo; Michel Macedo, Luiz Otávio, Gabriel Lacerda, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Rodrigo Lindoso, Vinícius Lima; Iury, Cléber, Wescley

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Fortaleza vs Ceara Prediction

Fortaleza and Ceara have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Unbeaten in six consecutive outings, Ceara head into the game as strong favourites as they take on an opposing side who are yet to taste victory this season.

We predict the visitors will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Ceara

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far