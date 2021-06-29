Fortaleza vs Chapecoense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza host Chapecoense at Estádio Presidente Vargas in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Fortaleza had a solid start to the season, but their form has faltered of late. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have only won one of their last five fixtures. Tricolor de Aco are currently fourth in the league, five points off the top of the table.

They will have a great chance to potentially climb up to second in the league with a win on Thursday.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, have had a terrible start to the season. Jair Ventura's side are currently 18th in the league and on a terrible run of form.

Chape are currently on a seven-game winless streak across all competitions and have looked out of sorts of late. They will need to massively step up their performances or risk being involved in a relegation scrap this season.

Considering the contrasting form of the two sides, Fortaleza are strong favorites going into the game on Wednesday.

Fortaleza vs Chapecoense Head-to-Head

Fortaleza have dominated the head-to-head record against Chapecoense, winning both their previous meetings.

A brace from Wellington Paulista was enough to secure Fortaleza a 2-0 victory the last time they met Chapecoense in October of 2019.

Fortaleza Form Guide: W-D-D-L-D

Chapecoense Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

Fortaleza vs Chapecoense Team News

Chapecoense have a host of injury issues to deal with

Fortaleza

Fortaleza have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Gremio last week.

Gustavo Blanco, Jackson and Jussa are all still unavailable due to injury, while Isaque has not yet been cleared to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Gustavo Blanco, Jackson, Jussa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Isaque

Chapecoense

Chapecoense have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Athletico Paranaense last week. However, they will be missing a host of players for Wednesday's game.

Anderson Leite, Busanello, Tiepo, Joilson, Leo Gomes, Moises Ribeiro, Kadu and Alan Santos are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Anderson Leite, Busanello, Tiepo, Joilson, Leo Gomes, Moises Ribeiro, Kadu, Alan Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortaleza vs Chapecoense Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves; Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Ederson, Felipe, Yago Pikachu; David, Robson, Romarinho

Chapecoense Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joao Paulo; Derlan, Felipe Santane, Ignacio; Mancha, Lima, Ravanelli, Matheus Ribeiro; Fernandinho, Mike; Anselmo

Fortaleza vs Chapecoense Prediction

Neither side have been in the best of form of late, and that should make for a scrappy fixture.

We predict a tight game, with Fortaleza doing enough to secure all three points.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-0 Chapecoense

