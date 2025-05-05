Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Fortaleza will entertain Colo Colo at the Castelão in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The visitors are winless in three games thus far while Laion have one win to their name.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, playing out four consecutive draws. They were held to a 1-1 away draw by Atlético Bucaramanga in their previous Libertadores outing last month. They met Sao Paulo last week in the Brazilian Serie A and were held to a goalless draw.

Eterno Campeón have just one win from their last seven games. They met Racing Club in the Libertadores last month and were held to a 1-1 draw. They met Deportes Limache in the Chilean Primera División last week and fell to a 1-0 away loss.

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. Both teams registered away wins when they met in 2022 and Laion were awarded the three points last month after fans stormed the pitch and the match had to be suspended.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their last seven games in all competitions.

Fortaleza have won just two of their seven home games in the Libertadores. Notably, they have failed to score in their last two home games in the competition.

Colo Colo are winless in their last five Libertadores games, playing three draws.

The visitors have lost three of their last six away games in all competitions.

The hosts have just one win from their last 10 games in all competitions, with that win coming from the reverse fixture last month.

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Prediction

Leão do Pici have drawn their last four games, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored just one goal from open play in the Libertadores this season.

Los Albos have won just one of their last seven games while playing four draws. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven away games in the Libertadores, suffering two losses and playing out four draws.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form and are likely to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Colo Colo

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

