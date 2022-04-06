Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Fortaleza and Colo Colo will battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.
The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Sport Recife in the second leg of the Copa do Nordeste final. Yago Pikachu's first-half penalty helped them secure a 2-1 aggregate victory to win the tournament, having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
Colo Colo secured maximum points in a comfortable 4-0 home win over Union La Calera last Thursday. Marco Bolados scored a second-half brace to help his side secure maximum points.
They will turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have been grouped alongside River Plate and Allianza Lima in Group F of the competition.
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head
This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. Fortaleza are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 12 and drawing five.
Colo Colo have won four matches on the bounce after falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Huachipato in February.
Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W
Colo Colo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Team News
Fortaleza
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Rei Leão do Brasil.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Colo Colo
There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Predicted XI
Fortaleza (4-3-3): Max Walef (GK); Yago Pikachu, Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo Conceicao, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules Pereira, Jose Welison, Lucas Lima; Moises, Renato Kayser
Colo Colo (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Oscar Lara, Emiliano Amor, Maimiliano Picart, Jeyson Rojas; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes, Pablo Solari; Juan-Martin Lucero, Marco Bolados, Gabriel Costa
$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Prediction
The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and also both come into the game on a good run of form. However, Fortaleza have been more consistent over the last few months and also have home advantage in their favor.
This gives them a slight edge, although Colo Colo have enough quality to leave the Estadio Castelao with something if given the opportunity. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Colo Colo