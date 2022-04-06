Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Fortaleza and Colo Colo will battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Sport Recife in the second leg of the Copa do Nordeste final. Yago Pikachu's first-half penalty helped them secure a 2-1 aggregate victory to win the tournament, having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Colo Colo secured maximum points in a comfortable 4-0 home win over Union La Calera last Thursday. Marco Bolados scored a second-half brace to help his side secure maximum points.

Colo-Colo @ColoColo



El sorteo de la Conmebol



Inicia un nuevo camino hacia el 𝒔𝒖𝒆𝒏̃𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍.



#VamosColoColo

#VamosPorTodo 🏼 𝐆𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐎El sorteo de la Conmebol @Libertadores nos dejó en el grupo F donde enfrentaremos a River Plate, Alianza Lima y Fortaleza.Inicia un nuevo camino hacia el 𝒔𝒖𝒆𝒏̃𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍. 𝐆𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐎 🏆El sorteo de la Conmebol @Libertadores nos dejó en el grupo F donde enfrentaremos a River Plate, Alianza Lima y Fortaleza.Inicia un nuevo camino hacia el 𝒔𝒖𝒆𝒏̃𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍. #VamosColoColo ⚪️⚫️#VamosPorTodo 👊🏼🏁 https://t.co/q7YYgMlBAs

They will turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have been grouped alongside River Plate and Allianza Lima in Group F of the competition.

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. Fortaleza are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 12 and drawing five.

Colo Colo have won four matches on the bounce after falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Huachipato in February.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Colo Colo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Team News

Fortaleza

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Rei Leão do Brasil.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Colo Colo

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Predicted XI

Fortaleza (4-3-3): Max Walef (GK); Yago Pikachu, Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo Conceicao, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules Pereira, Jose Welison, Lucas Lima; Moises, Renato Kayser

Colo Colo (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Oscar Lara, Emiliano Amor, Maimiliano Picart, Jeyson Rojas; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes, Pablo Solari; Juan-Martin Lucero, Marco Bolados, Gabriel Costa

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and also both come into the game on a good run of form. However, Fortaleza have been more consistent over the last few months and also have home advantage in their favor.

This gives them a slight edge, although Colo Colo have enough quality to leave the Estadio Castelao with something if given the opportunity. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Colo Colo

Edited by Peter P