Fortaleza vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Fortaleza welcome Corinthians to the Arena Castelao in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are in second place, trailing Botafogo by a point but have a game in hand, while Corinthians have four wins this season and are 17th in the standings.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions. They extended their winning streak in the league to four games last week with a 2-1 win at RB Bragantino, thanks to goals from Tomás Pochettino and Breno Lopes.

Their winning run continued in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, as a 3-1 home win over Rosario Central helped them to a 4-2 win on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are unbeaten in seven games across competitions but are winless in five league outings. They drew goalless with Fluminense in the league last week before a 5-4 shootout win over RB Bragantino in the Sudamericana Round of 16.

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times across competitions, with Corinthians leading 19-6.

The reverse fixture this season was a goalless draw.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in 20 home games across competitions since March, recording 12 consecutive wins.

Corinthians have one win in 12 away games in the league this season, suffering eight losses.

The visitors are winless in six meetings against Fortaleza. Ten of their last 11 games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Prediction

Fortaleza are on an 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions, recording nine wins. They are unbeaten in five home meetings against Corinthians, recording four consecutive wins.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten streak but are winless in five league games, losing once. They have won one of their away games in the league this season.

Considering Fortaleza's current form and impressive home record, expect them register a comfortable win without conceding.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-0 Corinthians

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juan Martin Lucero to score or assist any time - Yes

