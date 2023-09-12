Fortaleza vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2023

Corinthians return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head with Fortaleza at Arena Castelão on Thursday.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men have failed to win their last six away matches in all competitions and will head into the game looking to end this poor run.

Fortaleza were sent crashing back down to earth just before the international break as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Fluminense on September 3.

Prior to that, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men were on a five-match winning streak, a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Fortaleza have enjoyed a decent campaign in Serie A so far as they sit eighth in the table with 32 points from 22 matches.

Elsewhere, Corinthians failed to arrest their slump last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Palmeiras on home turf.

Luxemburgo’s side have now failed to taste victory in three straight games and have managed just one win in their last six since mid-August.

With 26 points from 21 games, Corinthians are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with Cruzeiro and Internacional.

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Corinthians have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Corinthians have failed to win their last three visits to Arena Castelão, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory in July 2019.

Fortaleza are on a run of three successive home wins across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding two since a 1-1 draw with Libertad on August 8.

Corinthians have failed to win their last six away games, losing twice and picking up four draws since July’s 2-1 win at Universitario.

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Prediction

Fortaleza will be backing themselves in this one as they return home, where they have won their last three matches.

Corinthians' form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Fortaleza returning to winning ways.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Corinthians

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fortaleza (The home side have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more booking in Fortaleza’s last five games)