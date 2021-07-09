Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza will host Corinthians at the Estadio Presidente Vargas on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over America MG on Wednesday. Three of the four goals were scored in the second-half of the game with David bagging a brace and Ederson and Igor Torres scoring one goal each.

Corinthians picked up a narrow 1-0 away win over Chapecoense, with former Manchester City man Jo scoring the match-winner on the hour-mark.

This matchday 11 fixture will pit fifth against 10th in the table. Fortaleza sit just outside the top four, having accrued 18 points from 10 matches to date. Corinthians are in mid-table on 14 points.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

Corinthians have been dominant against Fortaleza, with eight wins from 12 games played against the Ceara outfit.

Fortaleza have just one win to their name, while three previous games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting - a goalless league fixture in December 2020.

Fortaleza form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Corinthians form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts have two players ruled out with injuries. Wellington Paulista (calf) and Matheus Jussa (shoulder) are both unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for Fortaleza.

Injuries: Wellington Paulista, Matheus Jussa

Suspension: none

Corinthians

Four players are unavailable for selection due to injuries. Leo Natel (shoulder), Caique Franca (hernia), Gustavo Mantuan (ACL) and Ruan Oliveira (ACL) have all been ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Sylvinho.

Injuries: Leo Natel, Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Ruan Oliveira

Suspension: None

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Benevenuto, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Yago Pikachu; Matheus de Vargas, David, Robson dos Santos

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio (GK); Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Victor Cantillo, Gabriel; Mateus Vital, Vitinho, Gustavo Mosquito; Jo

Fortaleza vs Corinthians Prediction

Corinthians are one of the most compact sides in the league and playing away from home will make them even more defensive. Fortaleza have their sights on Copa Libertadores qualification and need a victory to keep pace with the top four.

The hosts have been more expansive in recent weeks but Corinthians are defensively solid enough to mitigate their hosts' attacking threat. Nevertheless, the home side are likely to narrowly nick all three points.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-0 Corinthians

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Shardul Sant