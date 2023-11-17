Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Fortaleza and Cruzeiro return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head to head at the Arena Castelao on Saturday.

Both sides have seen their form dip at the business end of the season and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory.

Fortaleza failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Cuiaba at the Arena Pantanal last Sunday.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side have now failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing six, including a penalty-shootout defeat against LDU Quito in the Copa Sudamericana final on October 28.

For all their recent struggles, Fortaleza currently sit 12th in the Serie A table, just three points off the Copa Libertadores qualification places.

Like the hosts, Cruzeiro were left empty handed once again last time out when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Coritiba at the Estádio Vila Capanema.

Paulo Autuori’s men have now lost their last three outings, conceding four goals and scoring once since October’s 3-0 victory over Bahia.

With 37 points from 32 matches, Cruzeiro are currently 17th in the Serie A table, one point behind 16th-placed Bahia just outside the relegation zone.

Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Cruzeiro holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Vojvoda’s men are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against the visitors, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2006.

Cruzeiro have won just one of their last five away games in the league while losing three and claiming one draw since mid-September.

Fortaleza have lost all but one of their last six Serie A games, with a 1-1 draw against Athletico Paranaense on November 9 being the exception.

Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro Prediction

While Fortaleza will be looking to pull themselves from the doldrums and get their first win since October 8, they go up against a Cruzeiro side who are in a heated race against the drop. However, Vojvoda’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six home matches and we predict they will do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Cruzeiro

Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Fortaleza’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five games)