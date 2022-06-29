Fortaleza vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Fortaleza will entertain Estudiantes at the Arena Castelao in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Thursday.

The hosts finished second in Group F, ending their group-stage campaign in style with a 4-3 win over Colo-Colo. Estudiantes, meanwhile, were Group C winners but suffered a 4-0 defeat against Velez Sarsfield in their final group outing.

Fortaleza are languishing at the bottom of the Brazilian Serie A standings, coming off a 3-2 defeat against Atletico Mineiro in their last outing. They will hope to return to winning ways at home.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, are travelling to Brazil off back-to-back defeats. Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys kept them in 17th place in the Argentina Primera Division standings.

Fortaleza have qualified for the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores for the first time. Meanwhile, Estudiantes have four titles in the competition, last winning it in 2009.

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D,

Estudiantes form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D,

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Team News

Fortaleza

Tinga, Robson and Hercules are struggling with injuries and will play no part in this fixture. Ze Welison was ineligible to play against Atletico Mineiro, his parent club last time around but should return to the starting XI for this one.

Injured: Tinga, Robson, Hercules.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Estudiantes

Los Pincharratas will have some notable absentees for the first leg. Former Valencia winger Pablo Piatti suffered a knee injury last week, which extended his spell on the sidelines.

Carlo Lattanzio is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Bruno Valdez will serve a one-game suspension for his red card in the 4-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield.

Injured: Pablo Piatti.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Carlo Lattanzio, Bruno Valdez.

Unavailable: None.

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Predicted XIs

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck (GK); Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Juninho Capixaba; Moses, Romero.

Estudiantes (4-4-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emanuel Tomas Beltran Bardas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Emanuel Mas; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui, Manuel Castro; Mauro Boselli, Gustavo del Prete.

Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Prediction

Estudiantes scored just eight goals in the group stage, two fewer than Leao do Pici but finished as the group toppers. They conceded five goals in the group stage, with four coming in their last game against Velez.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, have conceded and scored seven goals apiece in their last five games against competitions. Estudiantes have scored five and conceded six in the same period. Considering the recent form of the two teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Estudiantes.

