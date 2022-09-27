Fortaleza vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2022 

Fortaleza will host Flamengo at the Estadio Castelao on Wednesday (September 28) night in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have struggled this month after an upturn in form in August. They held on for a 1-1 draw against last-placed Avai in their last game. Fortaleza took the lead just before the interval via an own goal. However, were pegged back by their opponents later on and eventaully had goalkeeper Marcelo Boek to thank for the sole point.

Fortaleza are 14th in the league table with 31 points from 27 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have also struggled recently and are now in danger of dropping out of the Copa Libertadores places. They were beaten 2-1 by Fluminense in their last league outing. Flamengo found themselves two goals down deep in the second half before Gabriel Barbosa scored a late consolation to take his goal tally for the season to 25.

The visitors are fourth in the standings, with 45 points from 27 games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Fortaleza vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Fortaleza and Flamengo. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won three more. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Fortaleza picked up a 2-1 win in the last two meetings between the two teams to end a six-game winless streak in the fixture.

Leao do Pici are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last three across competitions.

Five of Flamengo's eight league defeats this season have come in hostile territory.

Fortaleza have picked up just 15 points from 13 league games at home this season. Only last-placed Juventude have picked up fewer.

Fortaleza vs Flamengo Prediction

Fortaleza are on a three-game winless run after winning five of their previous six and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track. They have, however, won just two of their last seven home games across competitions and could struggle here.

Flamengo's latest result snapped an impressive 19-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine games on the road and should bounce back here.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Flamengo

Fortaleza vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far