Fortaleza vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza will welcome Fluminense to Estadio Castelao on Sunday for a Brazilian Serie A showdown.

The home side were held to a goalless draw by Atletico GO away from home on Thursday.

Fluminense picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Santos on home turf. Nene scored the game-winning goal in the 51st minute.

That victory saw the Rio outfit climb up to fourth place in the table, having accrued eight points from four matches. Fortaleza currently set the pace at the summit with 10 points.

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Fluminense have five wins from their previous 10 games against Fortaleza. Two games ended in a draw while the Ceara outfit have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on the final day of last season when goals from Fred and Matheus Ferraz gave Fluminense a 2-0 home win.

The hosts are currently on a good run of form that has seen them go 14 games without a defeat in all competitions. Fluminense have three wins from their last five games.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

NÃO PASSA NADA! Mais uma partida absurda do Marcos Felipe!



📸: Lucas Merçon/FFC pic.twitter.com/r6rVZPv8d3 — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) June 18, 2021

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts have five players sidelined by injuries. Matheus Jussa (shoulder), Osvaldo Filho (calf), Lucas Crispim (muscle), Gustavo Blanco (thigh) and Jackson (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Isaque is currently in self-isolation following his positive COVID-19 test.

Injuries: Lucas Crispim, Gustavo Blanco, Matheus Jussa, Osvaldo Filho, Jackson

COVID-19: Isaque

Fluminense

Samuel Xavier and Hudson have both been ruled out with thigh and ACL injuries respectively.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Samuel Xavier, Hudson

Suspension: None

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Carlinhos, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Yago Pikachu; Matheus de Vargas, Romarinho, Wellington Paulista

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos (GK); Egidio, Lucas Claro, Manoel, Lucas Calegari; Nene, Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Fred, Caio Paulista

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Prediction

The two sides have enough quality within their ranks to suggest that this could be an open-ended affair with plenty of goalscoring chances.

Fortaleza's emphatic form means they are slight favorites in the game, although they must be alert to the threat posed by the Tricolor.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Fluminense

