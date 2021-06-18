Fortaleza vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fortaleza will welcome Fluminense to Estadio Castelao on Sunday for a Brazilian Serie A showdown.
The home side were held to a goalless draw by Atletico GO away from home on Thursday.
Fluminense picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Santos on home turf. Nene scored the game-winning goal in the 51st minute.
That victory saw the Rio outfit climb up to fourth place in the table, having accrued eight points from four matches. Fortaleza currently set the pace at the summit with 10 points.
Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more
Fortaleza vs Fluminense Head-to-Head
Fluminense have five wins from their previous 10 games against Fortaleza. Two games ended in a draw while the Ceara outfit have three wins to their name.
Their most recent meeting came on the final day of last season when goals from Fred and Matheus Ferraz gave Fluminense a 2-0 home win.
The hosts are currently on a good run of form that has seen them go 14 games without a defeat in all competitions. Fluminense have three wins from their last five games.
Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D
Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W
Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions
Fortaleza vs Fluminense Team News
Fortaleza
The hosts have five players sidelined by injuries. Matheus Jussa (shoulder), Osvaldo Filho (calf), Lucas Crispim (muscle), Gustavo Blanco (thigh) and Jackson (knee) are all unavailable for selection.
Furthermore, forward Isaque is currently in self-isolation following his positive COVID-19 test.
Injuries: Lucas Crispim, Gustavo Blanco, Matheus Jussa, Osvaldo Filho, Jackson
COVID-19: Isaque
Fluminense
Samuel Xavier and Hudson have both been ruled out with thigh and ACL injuries respectively.
There are no suspension worries for the visitors.
Injuries: Samuel Xavier, Hudson
Suspension: None
Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award
Fortaleza vs Fluminense Predicted XI
Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Carlinhos, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Yago Pikachu; Matheus de Vargas, Romarinho, Wellington Paulista
Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos (GK); Egidio, Lucas Claro, Manoel, Lucas Calegari; Nene, Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Fred, Caio Paulista
Also Read: Seven greatest Brazilian defenders of all time
Fortaleza vs Fluminense Prediction
The two sides have enough quality within their ranks to suggest that this could be an open-ended affair with plenty of goalscoring chances.
Fortaleza's emphatic form means they are slight favorites in the game, although they must be alert to the threat posed by the Tricolor.
We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Fluminense
Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!