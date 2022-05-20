Fortaleza vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Bottom-ranked Fortaleza will host Fluminense in the seventh round of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

Fortaleza have only managed to pick up a point this season and will hope for a serious turnaround in fortunes as the season picks up pace.

The visitors will also look to build on their momentum after picking up a 2-1 victory against Atletico-PR last Sunday. The visitors will also aim to improve their standings after already suffering two defeats this season.

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Fluminense have five wins from their previous 10 games against Fortaleza. Two games ended in draws while the Ceara outfit have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on the final day of last season when goals from Fred and Matheus Ferraz gave Fluminense a 2-0 home win.

The hosts are in desperate need of points to get themselves off the foot of the table.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts have five players sidelined by injuries. Matheus Jussa (shoulder), Osvaldo Filho (calf), Lucas Crispim (muscle), Gustavo Blanco (thigh) and Jackson (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Isaque is currently in self-isolation following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Injuries: Lucas Crispim, Gustavo Blanco, Matheus Jussa, Osvaldo Filho, Jackson

COVID-19: Isaque

Fluminense

Samuel Xavier and Hudson have both been ruled out with thigh and ACL injuries respectively.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Samuel Xavier, Hudson

Suspension: None

Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 @FortalezaEC



A partir de 8h, fique atento aos horários do seu plano e acesse o site para garantir sua presença!



Fluminense

🏟 Arena Castelão

22/05

16h



#FortalezaEC #Brasileirão O check-in para o nosso confronto diante do Fluminense, pelo @Brasileirao , abre amanhã.A partir de 8h, fique atento aos horários do seu plano e acesse o site para garantir sua presença!Fluminense🏟 Arena Castelão22/0516h O check-in para o nosso confronto diante do Fluminense, pelo @Brasileirao, abre amanhã.A partir de 8h, fique atento aos horários do seu plano e acesse o site para garantir sua presença!🆚 Fluminense🏟 Arena Castelão📆 22/05🕐 16h #FortalezaEC #Brasileirão https://t.co/8qXnWdVQoH

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-4-3): Felipe Alves (GK); Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Carlinhos, Felipe, Ederson Lourenco, Yago Pikachu; Matheus de Vargas, Romarinho, Wellington Paulista

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos (GK); Egidio, Lucas Claro, Manoel, Lucas Calegari; Nene, Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Fred, Caio Paulista

Fortaleza vs Fluminense Prediction

Despite having a lot of flair in their ranks, both have struggled to find form this season. Fortaleza are a lot worse off at this stage and are still in search of their first win of the campaign. The visitors are also slowly trying to find their feet in the competition. However, they have had a better recent run compared to Fortaleza.

Given their current form, we expect the hosts to struggle in this fixture, and a narrow win for the visitors looks likely.

Prediction: Fortaleza 0-1 Fluminense

Edited by Peter P