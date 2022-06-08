Fortaleza vs Goias prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Fortaleza host Goias at the Estadio Castelao on Friday.

Fortaleza have struggled for form in the league this season, only picking up their first win of the campaign last time out. They beat struggling Flamengo 2-1 on away turf via goals from Robson and Hercules, with the latter coming off the bench to score a late winner.

The hosts sit rock-bottom in the league standings with five points from nine games. They will be looking to build on their latest result and kickstart their league campaign.

Goias have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, picking up three wins, three draws and three losses in their nine games so far. They returned to winning ways last time out, coming from behind to beat Botafogo 2-1 via a brace from Raul Silva.

Goias sit 12th in the league table with 12 points from nine games. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins when they play on Friday.

Fortaleza vs Goias Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Fortaleza and Goias. The hosts have won half of those games while the visitors have won three times.

There have been three draws between the two sides, including their most recent meeting which ended 1-1.

Fortaleza Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Goias Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Fortaleza vs Goias Team News

Fortaleza

The hosts are set to be without the services of Matheus Vargas and Renato Kayzer as the duo are injured. Felipe is also set to miss out after picking up a red card against Ceara.

Injured: Matheus Vargas, Renato Kayzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Felipe

Goias

Matheus Santos and Apodi both came off injured in the visitors' last game and are expected to miss Friday's clash as a result, joining Hugo Santos Silva and Luiz Felipe on the injury list.

Midfield duo Elvis and Caio Vinicius will also miss out due to suspensions.

Injured: Hugo, Santos Silva, Luiz Felipe, Matheus Santos, Apodi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Elvis, Caio Vinicius

Fortaleza vs Goias Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck; Titi, Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo Benevenuto; Yago Pikachu, Hércules, Ze Welison, Matheus Jussa, Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho, Robson

Goias Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tadeu; Caetano, Reynaldo, Sidimar; Maguinho, Felipe Bastos, Auremir, Dadá Belmonte; Vinicius, Nicolas, Matheus Sales

Fortaleza vs Goias Prediction

Fortaleza's latest result marked their first league win of the campaign. However, they are winless on home turf in the competition this season and will be desperate to end that run when they play on Friday.

Goias are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They head into Friday's game in much better form than their opponents and should pick up maximum points on the day.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 Goias

