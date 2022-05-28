Fortaleza vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In a bottom-of-the-table Brazilian Serie A clash, last-placed Fortaleza will host Juventude at the Arena Castelao on Saturday.

The hosts are the only team without a win in the league this season and have just one point after six games. They have enjoyed a great run in the Copa Libertadores, progressing to the knockout stage, securing a 4-3 win against Colo-Colo in their final group stage fixture.

Both Fortaleza and Juventude suffered losses in their previous league outings. Juventude suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Palmeiras, while Fortaleza fell to a 1-0 loss to Fluminense.

Fortaleza vs Juventude Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across competitions since 2003. Fortaleza have the better record in this fixture, with seven wins. Juventude, meanwhile, have recorded just two wins against their northern rivals, while three games have ended in draws.

The two teams last crossed paths in league action at Saturday's venue in December, which ended in a 1-0 win for Clube da Garotada.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W.

Juventude form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D.

Fortaleza vs Juventude Team News

Fortaleza

Matheus Vargas is a confirmed absentee for Fortaleza because of a thigh injury. Tinga played in the Libertadores game against Colo-Colo. There are no other reported injuries or suspensions for the team at the moment. Brayan Ceballos returns from a one-game suspension.

Injured: Matheus Vargas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Juventude

Top-goalscorer Oscar Ruiz's involvement in the game remains doubtful, while Rodrigo Soares is struggling with a muscle problem. Marlon and Capixaba are not yet fully fit and face late fitness tests.

Paulo Miranda, Chico and Paulinho Moccelin return from one-game suspensions, but Jadson is suspended after a third yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Marlon, Capixaba, Rodrigo Soares.

Doubtful: Edinho, Oscar Ruiz.

Suspended: Jadson.

Unavailable: None.

Fortaleza vs Juventude Predicted XIs

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Max Walef (GK); Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Crispim, Lucas Lima; Moses, Silvio Romero.

Juventude (4-2-3-1): Cesar Ribela (GK); Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster, Busanello, William Matheus; Darlan Mendes, Yuri Oliveira Lima; Vitor Gabriel, Jean, Guilherme Parede; Isidro Pitta.

Fortaleza vs Juventude Prediction

Fortaleza have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring three goals in six games. Meanwhile, Juventude have conceded more goals than any other team in the competition (13).

The two teams are struggling at the moment. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw seems to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Juventude.

