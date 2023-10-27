Fortaleza vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Fortaleza and LDU Quito face off at Estadio Domingo Burgueño in the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday (October 28).

The 22nd edition of the Copa Sudamericana comes to a climax this weekend at neutral Maldonando, Uruguay. Fortaleza are into the final for the first time, while LDU have made it twice.

Leao do Pici, who are ninth in the Brazilian Serie A, are on the brink of pulling off one of Copa Sudamericana's greatest fairytales. They topped their group with 15 points before edging past Libertad and two other Brazilian sides, America Mineiro and Corinthians, to reach the final.

LDU, meanwhile, had a comparatively difficult journey to the final. They topped their group with 12 points before narrowly seeing off the challenge of Nublense on penalties (4-3) in the Round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, they got the better of Sao Paulo in another shootout 5-4 before crushing Defensa y Justicia 3-0 to reach the final.

El Halcon, unlike Fortaleza, are continental giants, having won the Copa Sudamericana in 2009 and finishing runners-up in 2011. They also boast one title in the superior Copa Libertadores.

LDU, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games, winning thrice. Fortaleza and LDU meet for the first time.

Fortaleza vs LDU Quito Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza are coming off two straight defeats.

Fortaleza have scored six goals and also conceded six in their last five games.

Fortaleza’s most prestigious title is the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B (second tier), won in 2018.

LDU have scored five goals and conceded none in five games.

Fortaleza have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while LDU have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Fortaleza: L-L-W-W-D; LDU: W-D-D-W-W

Fortaleza vs LDU Quito Prediction

Lucero is Fortaleza’s top scorer with seven goals but trails Guilherme (three goals), Ze Welison (two goals) and Marinho (two goals) in the competition.

LDU, meanwhile, will expect top scorer Alexander Alvarado to have his day. He boasts nine goals for the club but has posted scanty returns in the Copa Sudamericana.

LDU come in as the favourites based on their superior form and experience.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-2 LDU

Fortaleza vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – LDU

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: LDU Quito to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Fortaleza to score - Yes