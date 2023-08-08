Fortaleza vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Fortaleza host Libertad at the Estadio Castelao in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 8).

Fortaleza won the first leg 1-0 on the road last week and will look to complete the job at the Castelao. Home fans are waiting with bated breath to see their team return to winning ways at the venue.

Tricolor are winless in three home games. Nevertheless, spirits seem to be high in Fortaleza following the win in Asuncion. Manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda know that even a draw would help them punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

Libertad, meanwhile, missed goal opportunities galore in the first leg and face an uphill task to turn the tie around in Brazil. Ze Welison broke the deadlock in the 20th minute of the first leg, but Libertad failed to convert their opportunities.

Gumarelo are expected to stick to their aggressive pattern in the return leg and may likely not park the bus. Defensively, they were up to the mark in the first leg, as they prevented Fortaleza from scoring more goals.

They could replicate that approach to slow down Fortaleza’s expected push and exploit any opportunity that emerges.

Fortaleza vs Libertad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza have won twice in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have suffered six defeats in their last ten games

Fortaleza have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Libertad have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Fortaleza have won once and lost four times in their last five games, while Libertad have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Fortaleza: L-W-L-L-L; Libertad: D-L-W-W-W

Fortaleza vs Libertad Prediction

Fortaleza will be without two key players, Hercules and Pedro Rocha, who have been sidelined with injuries. However, manager Vojvoda will pin his faith in the likes of Pochettino, Welison and Lucero, who boast three goals apiece in the tournament.

Libertad, meanwhile, are still battling injuries, with Hugo Martínez, Bautista Merlini and Antonio Bareiro unfit for the clash. However, top scorer Oscar Cardozo will be in the spotlight once again.

Fortaleza come as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage and should take a narrow win to advance.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 Libertad

Fortaleza vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Fortaleza

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Fortaleza to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Libertad to score - Yes