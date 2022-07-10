Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro 2022

In a clash between two clubs from extreme ends of the points table, last-placed Fortaleza will entertain league leaders Palmeiras to the Arena Castelao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Palmeiras suffered just their second loss of their league campaign last time around when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against second-placed Athletico Paranaense. Abel Ferreira opted to rest his key players for the Libertadores second leg game. The decision paid dividends, as they secured a 5-0 win over Cerro Porteno, winning 8-0 on aggregate.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, are winless in their last four games across competitions. They faced a 3-0 loss against Estudiantes in their Libertadores second leg game. after a 2-1 defeat against Coritiba in their previous league outing.

Brasileirão Assaí @Brasileirao



Comenta aí como está seu time após 15 rodadas de A 100% atualizada, tá boa ou ruim de aturar?Comenta aí como está seu time após 15 rodadas de #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro A 100% atualizada, tá boa ou ruim de aturar?Comenta aí como está seu time após 15 rodadas de #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro! https://t.co/0xQGyJGpLt

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns ten times across competitions. Their head-to-head record is perfectly even with four wins for either team and two games ending in draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Fortaleza's last eight league games at home.

Fortaleza have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games at home against Palmeiras across competitions.

Palmeiras have not faced defeat on their travels this season, with their two losses coming at home. They are undefeated in their last nine away league games.

Verdao have the best attacking and defending record in the league (27 goals scored, 12 conceded).

Fortaleza have picked up just two wins this season; on the flipside, Palmeiras have suffered just two league defeats.

Just one game between the two teams has ended in a goalless draw, so expect a few goals to be scored here.

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Prediction

The two teams head into this game in contrasting form. and given their places in the league table, the outcome of this clash seems a pretty straightforward affair. Palmeiras have scored in all but one of their away games this season and should face no problems finding the back of the net here.

SE Palmeiras @Palmeiras



Fortaleza

🏟 Castelão

18h



#AvantiPalestra Papo com Patrão, ajustes finais e BORA PRA MAIS UMA! Amanhã é dia!Fortaleza🏟 Castelão18h Papo com Patrão, ajustes finais e BORA PRA MAIS UMA! Amanhã é dia! 💪🆚 Fortaleza🏟 Castelão⏰ 18h#AvantiPalestra https://t.co/Ju2sPNv1N3

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-3 Palmeiras.

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Palmeiras to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far