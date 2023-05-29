Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Fortaleza will welcome Palmeiras to the Arena Castelão in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday.

The two teams squared off at the Allianz Parque in the first leg earlier this month and Palmeiras recorded a 3-0 home win thanks to goals from Raphael Veiga, Bruno Tabata, and Richard Ríos Montoya.

The hosts head into the match having recorded back-to-back wins. In their previous outing, late goals from Thiago Galhardo and Silvio Romero helped them to a 2-0 home win over Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their three games since the first leg and played a 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A. The visitors are four-time champions while the hosts have never made it to the final.

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times in all competitions since 2005. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins, though the hosts are not far behind with four wins and the remaining three games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last two meetings against the hosts while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in these games.

All six meetings between the two teams at Wednesday's venue have produced under 2.5 goals.

Fortaleza have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five away games in all competitions.

Both teams have scored eight goals in three cup games this season.

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Prediction

Leão do Pici have recorded back-to-back wins after going winless in their previous five games. At home, they have suffered just one defeat this term and have outscored their opponents 26-7 in their last eight home outings. They have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors.

Verdão are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions and have scored in all but one of their last 19 games. As they have a sizeable lead on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw.

Both teams have endured a hectic schedule as the hosts are playing their fourth game in 11 days and the visitors are playing their fourth game in 10 days. So fatigue will be a factor in this match.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Palmeiras

Fortaleza vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Artur to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes