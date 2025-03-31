Fortaleza vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Fortaleza get their Copa Libertadores group stage campaign underway at Castelão against Racing Club on Tuesday. Both teams played in the Copa Sudamericana last season. The hosts were eliminated from the quarter-final, while Racing won their first Sudamericana title.

Fortaleza beat Fluminense 2-0 in the Brazilian Serie A last week. Juan Martín Lucero broke the deadlock in the fourth minute before Tinga doubled their lead in the 21st minute.

Racing, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak across competitions end after three games last week as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera División. Juan Nardoni scored his first goal of the league campaign, with Luciano Vietto providing the assist.

Fortaleza vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts are winless in four meetings against Argentine teams in the Libertadores.

Leão do Pici have won one of six games in the Libertadores, losing three and failing to score thrice.

Racing have four wins and as many losses in 14 meetings against Brazilian teams in the Libertadores.

Fortaleza have an unbeaten home record against Argentine teams across competitions, winning four of six games.

Racing are winless in three away games in the Libertadores, losing two.

Racing have won five of their 17 away meetings against Brazilian teams across competitions.

Racing have scored in their last three away games, winning one and losing one.

Fortaleza vs Racing Club Prediction

Fortaleza made their Libertadores debut in the 2022 edition and have won four of 12 games. They have won one of their last five competitive games, suffering three defeats and not scoring thrice.

Racing, meanwhile, have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games. They haven't scored in their last two Libertadores games.

Santiago Solari, Matías Zaracho and Bruno Zuculini are nursing injuries and won't travel to Ceara, while Germán Conti has recovered and will likely feature from the bench.

Both teams have had a busy schedule of fixtures recently and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Racing

Fortaleza vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

