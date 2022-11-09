Fortaleza vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Fortaleza will entertain RB Bragantino at the Arena Castelao in the penultimate game of the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday (November 9).

Fortaleza are winless in their last two league outings. After a 4-0 defeat against Palmeiras last week, they bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Atletico Goianiense. Rómulo Otero scored the equaliser after Luiz Fernando had given Atletico a 17th-minute lead.

Bragantino, meanwhile, fell to their third defeat in five league games when they fell 4-1 at home to America Mineiro. Four goals came in the first half, including Luan Cândido scoring for Bragantino in the 17th minute.

Fortaleza need wins in their last two games to finish in the top half of the standings, while Bragantino are unlikely to finish there.

Fortaleza vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results.

Bragantino enjoy a 3-2 lead, with all their wins coming at home. Fortaleza's two wins have also came at home, where they're yet to concede.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Bragantino's last eight leagur games.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home games in the league.

Bragantino have conceded at least twice in five of their last six league games.

Bragantino have picked up just three wins on their travels this season and have won just once in their last ten outings.

Fortaleza vs RB Bragantino Prediction

Fortalwxa are unbeaten in their last five league outings, winning three. They have a 100% record against Bragantino at home and should extend that record.

Red Bull Bragantino @RedBullBraga Treino desta terça-feira



Hora de arrumar as malas para Fortaleza!



📸 Ari Ferreira Treino desta terça-feiraHora de arrumar as malas para Fortaleza!📸 Ari Ferreira ☀️ Treino desta terça-feira ☑️Hora de arrumar as malas para Fortaleza! 📸 Ari Ferreira https://t.co/rTzZBui5bY

Bragantino, meanwhile, have been inconsistent this season and have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four away games. They have scored at least once in this petiod and are likely to do so again. Nonetheless, Fortaleza should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-1 RB Bragantino

Fortaleza vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Fortaleza to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luan Candido to score at any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes