Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

The action continues in round 17 of the Brasileiro Serie A as Fortaleza play host to Red Bull Bragantino at the Arena Castelao on Saturday. Renato Paiva’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against the visitors (2W, 1D) and will head into the weekend looking to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Fortaleza continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Serie A table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahia on home turf last Saturday.

Paiva’s side have gone 10 straight games without a win across all competitions, losing eight and claiming two draws since a 5-0 victory over Juventude on May 10.

Fortaleza have picked up just 11 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, level on points with 18th-placed Juventude.

On the other hand, Red Bull Bragantino failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Flamengo at the Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques on Thursday.

Fernando Seabra’s men have now failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, losing twice and claiming one draw, having won four of the five games preceding this run.

Despite their recent struggles, Bragantino remain in the upper echelons of the Serie A table as they currently occupy fourth place with 27 points from 16 games and could move into third spot with a win this weekend.

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Red Bull Bragantino hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Red Bull Bragantino have lost just one of their most recent six Serie A away games while picking up four wins and one draw since mid-April.

Fortaleza are on a run of six back-to-back home games without a win across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since May’s 5-0 victory over Juventude.

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Fortaleza and Bragantino, we anticipate a goal-fest at the Arena Castelao as both sides look to return to winning ways.

Home advantage gives Fortaleza a slight edge, but we predict Seabra’s men will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-2 Red Bull Bragantino

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven meetings)

