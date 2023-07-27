Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino square off on Saturday (July 29). Separated by two points and one place in the standings, a thrilling contest at the Arena Castelao is expected.
Fortaleza were sent crashing out of the Taca Fares Lopes on Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Ignatu in their final Group A game. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side now turn their attention to the league, where they're on a two-game losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Cuiaba and Palmeiras.
With 23 points from 16 matches, Fortaleza are ninth in the standings, level on points with tenth -placed Internacional.
Meanwhile, Bragantino failed to find their feet, as they fell 4-0 to XV de Novembro in the Copa Paulista. Pedro Caixinha’s men are winless in six games across competitions, losing thrice since a 1-0 win over Corinthians on July 2.
For all their recent struggles, the Massa Bruta are eighth in the league table and will move level with third-placed Flamengo with a win.
Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last ten meetings, Bragantino boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.
- Fortaleza have picked up four wins in that period, including an emphatic 6-0 win when they met at the Arena Castelao in November.
- Bragantino are on a run of three away defeats, conceding eight goals and not scoring since winning at Corinthians on July 2.
- Vojvoda’s men have lost all but one of their last four games, with a 1-1 draw against Pacajus in the Taca Fares Lopes on July 18 being the exception.
- The Massa Bruta have won only one of seven Serie A games this season, losing twice.
Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction
Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will look to pick up a morale-boosting win. Both sides are in similar form, so they could cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Bragantino
Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least three bookings in their last six meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last six clashes.)