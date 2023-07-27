Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino square off on Saturday (July 29). Separated by two points and one place in the standings, a thrilling contest at the Arena Castelao is expected.

Fortaleza were sent crashing out of the Taca Fares Lopes on Wednesday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Ignatu in their final Group A game. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side now turn their attention to the league, where they're on a two-game losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Cuiaba and Palmeiras.

With 23 points from 16 matches, Fortaleza are ninth in the standings, level on points with tenth -placed Internacional.

Meanwhile, Bragantino failed to find their feet, as they fell 4-0 to XV de Novembro in the Copa Paulista. Pedro Caixinha’s men are winless in six games across competitions, losing thrice since a 1-0 win over Corinthians on July 2.

For all their recent struggles, the Massa Bruta are eighth in the league table and will move level with third-placed Flamengo with a win.

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last ten meetings, Bragantino boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up four wins in that period, including an emphatic 6-0 win when they met at the Arena Castelao in November.

Bragantino are on a run of three away defeats, conceding eight goals and not scoring since winning at Corinthians on July 2.

Vojvoda’s men have lost all but one of their last four games, with a 1-1 draw against Pacajus in the Taca Fares Lopes on July 18 being the exception.

The Massa Bruta have won only one of seven Serie A games this season, losing twice.

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will look to pick up a morale-boosting win. Both sides are in similar form, so they could cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Bragantino

Fortaleza vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least three bookings in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last six clashes.)