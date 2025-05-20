Fortaleza vs Retro Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Fortaleza and Retro return to action in the Copa do Brasil when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. Having played out a 1-1 stalemate in April’s reverse leg, a place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs here and this makes for an exciting watch at Arena Castelao.

Fortaleza suffered their joint-heaviest defeat of the season at the weekend when they were beaten 3-0 by Vasco da Gama in their Brasileiro Serie A clash.

Before that, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and five draws since losing successive games against Vitoria and Palmeiras in the league.

Fortaleza return to action in the Copa do Brasil, where they played out a 1-1 draw with third-tier outfit Retro in the first leg of their third-round clash on April 29.

Retro were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” in the first leg after conceding an 88th-minute equalizer courtesy of Juan Martín Lucero’s close-range strike.

Milton Mendes’ side kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over AD Jequié on February 26 before claiming a penalty-shootout win over Atletico Goianiense in the second round on March 13.

Retro head into Wednesday’s return leg fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory over Itabaiana in Serie C, where they currently sit 12th in the table with seven points from six games.

Fortaleza vs Retro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up one win and one draw from the two previous meetings between the two teams.

Both previous meetings have come in the Copa do Brasil, with Fortaleza claiming a penalty-shootout victory in their second-round clash in March 2024 before playing out a 1-1 draw three weeks ago.

Retro have lost each of their most recent four away matches — conceding six goals and scoring twice — having won the previous four games preceding this run.

Fortaleza have lost just one of their last five home matches across all competitions while picking up two wins and two draws since mid-April.

Fortaleza vs Retro Prediction

Retro were left spitting feathers in the first leg and now face a sterner challenge on Wednesday as they visit the Arena Castelao, where Fortaleza have proven tough to beat of late.

That said, we predict Vojvoda’s men will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-0 Retro

Fortaleza vs Retro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in six of Fortaleza’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

