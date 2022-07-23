Fortaleza vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Fortaleza host Santos at the Castelao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Fortaleza are currently 19th in the league, one point off bottom side Juventude. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have been in woeful form of late, having won only one of their last eight games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Santos on Sunday.

Santos, on the other hand, are currently 9th in the table, five points off the top 6. Marcelo Fernandes' side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Fortaleza on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Fortaleza vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Santos winning only one.

Santos' solitary win came the last time the two sides met back in Novemeber 2021. A brace from Marcos Leonardo was enough to secure the win on the night.

Santos boast the second-best defense in the league, having only concedd 16 goals from their 18 games so far.

Fortaleza are tied for the third-worst attack in the league, having only scored 15 goals from their 18 games so far this season.

Fortaleza vs Santos Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Jose Welison and Tinga will be unavailable for Fortaleza. Meanwhile, Santos will be without Maicon, Lucas Pires, Sandry and Kevin Malthus due to injury.

It's hard to see Fortaleza taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Santos will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Fortaleza 0-2 Santos

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Fortaleza vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Santos Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Santos have one of the best defenses in the league, while Fortaleza have one of the worst attacks)

Tip 3 - Marcos Leonardo to score/assist (The forward has seven goals and two assists in 16 league games so far this season)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far