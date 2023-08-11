Fortaleza vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023

Fortaleza will host Santos at the Estadio Castellao on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late despite their exploits on the continental stage. They were beaten 1-0 by Goias in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 draw against Club Libertad on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of Copa Sudamericana.

Santos have endured an even more difficult Brasileiro Serie A campaign than their opponents and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Athletico Paranaense last time out, falling behind at the half-hour mark before Marcos Leonardo scored the leveler from the penalty spot deep into additional time.

The visitors now sit 18th in the league table with just 18 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Fortaleza vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 20 meetings between Fortaleza and Santos, the hosts have won just three times while the visitors have won seven times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams during that period.

The home side have lost just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Four of Fortaleza's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Peixe have picked up just four points on the road in the Brazilian top-flight this season, the second-fewest in the competition.

Santos have scored just three away league goals this season, the fewest in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Fortaleza vs Santos Prediction

Fortaleza are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last eight games. They are winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Santos, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one match since May. Their away form has been wretched of late, losing six of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-0 Santos

Fortaleza vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fortaleza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)