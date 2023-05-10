Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2023

Fourth-placed Fortaleza will entertain fifth-placed Sao Paulo at the Castelão in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and were held to a 1-1 draw against Corinthians on Tuesday. Caio Alexandre broke the deadlock in the 79th minute which was canceled out by Yuri Alberto's 88th-minute strike.

The visitors are unbeaten since their loss in their campaign opener against Botafogo. They recorded their second win in three games on Sunday as goals from Luciano and Pablo Maia helped them to a 2-0 home win over Internacional.

The hosts are unbeaten in all competitions since March while the visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run since April.

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 18 teams in all competitions since 2003. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with eight wins. The hosts have five wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless against the hosts since 2020, suffering three defeats in the six games since.

The two teams are evenly matched at Thursday's venue, with three wins for either team and three games ending in draws.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 9-7 in four league games thus far. Sao Paulo have done better defensively, conceding three goals in four games, which is also the best defensive performance in the league thus far.

The last two meetings between the two teams at Thursday's venue have ended in 1-1 draws.

Fortaleza have scored 21 goals in their last five home games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored five goals in their last five away games.

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Tricolor saw their five-game winning run in all competitions come to an end on Tuesday but with a draw, they were able to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, which bodes well for them.

Soberano have been defensively sound this season and have kept clean sheets in five of their last six games in all competitions. They have drawn their last two away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Sao Paulo

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Calleri to score or assist any time - Yes

