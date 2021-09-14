Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2021

Fortaleza and Sao Paulo will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil tie on Thursday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both sides having not been separated in a 2-2 draw in the first leg last month. All four goals came in the second half when Fortaleza scored two goals in the final six minutes to snatch a draw from a two-goal deficit.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Mineiro at the same ground in the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday. Federico Zaracho and Junior Alonso scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Sao Paulo were on the end of a 2-1 defeat away to Fluminense on Sunday. Nino and Luiz Henrique scored either side of Reinaldo's penalty to give the home side all three points.

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have seven wins from their last 14 games against Fortaleza. Four matches have ended in draws while Fortaleza were victorious on three occasions.

The two sides could not be separated in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw in the first leg of this tie three weeks ago.

The hosts are winless in six games, with two losses following four consecutive draws. Sao Paulo have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Team News

Fortaleza

Daniel Guedes and Max Walef are the only injury concerns for the hosts with thigh and elbow injuries respectively.

Injuries: Max Walef, Daniel Guedes

Suspension: None

Sao Paulo

Luis Manuel Orejuela (knee), Robert Arboleda (thigh), Marquinhos (thigh), William (knee) and Walce (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Luis Manuel Orejuela, Robert Arboleda, Marquinhos, William, Walce

Suspension: None

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Fortaleza Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Felipe Alves (GK); Ederson Lourenco, Titi, Marcelo Conceicao, Tinga; Lucas Crispim, Jussa; Yago Pikachu, David, Lima Lucas; Robson Fernandes

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tiago Volpi (GK); Leo, Miranda, Bruno Alves; Reinaldo, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Antonio Galeano; Igor Gomes, Pablo, Luciano

Fortaleza vs Sao Paulo Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched across the board and there is little to choose from between them.

Given that the tie is still delicately poised, both teams will go all out to secure victory but we are predicting another draw, prompting a penalty shootout.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Sao Paulo (Fortaleza to progress on penalties)

