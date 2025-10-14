Fortaleza vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fortaleza and Vasco da Gama go head-to-head on Wednesday. Fernando Diniz’s men have failed to win their last six visits to Arena Castelao and will head into the midweek tie looking to end this dry spell.

Fortaleza turned in a fine show of fighting spirit last time out when they netted two second-half goals to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Juventude at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi.

Martin Palermo’s side had failed to win their 20 away matches across all competitions, losing 12 and claiming eight draws since February’s 2-0 victory over Sport Recife in the Copa do Nordeste.

Palermo will hope the performance against Juventude can serve as a catalyst for an upturn in form as Fortaleza sit 18th in the Serie A table with 24 points from 26 matches, four points behind 16th-placed Santos just above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Vasco da Gama came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Vitoria last time out as they secured a 4-3 victory thanks to a 97th-minute winner from substitute Gabriel Souza.

This followed a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Palmeiras on October 1, a result which saw their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Vasco have picked up 33 points from their 27 Serie A games so far to sit 11th in the league standings, level on points with Corinthians and Gremio.

Fortaleza vs Vasco da Gama Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Vasco da Gama boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fortaleza have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Palermo’s men are unbeaten in six back-to-back home games against Vasco da Gama, picking up three wins and three draws since October 2009.

Vasco have lost just one of their last nine away matches while claiming five wins and three draws since losing successive games against Juventude and Corinthians in August.

Fortaleza vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Juventude, Fortaleza will head into Wednesday’s tie in high spirits as they look to continue their surge from the danger zone.

However, we predict Vasco da Gama will prove too tough for Palermo’s side, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils at the Arena Castelao.

Prediction: Fortaleza 2-2 Vasco da Gama

Fortaleza vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Vasco’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)

