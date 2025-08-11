Fortaleza vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Fortaleza will invite Velez Sarsfield to the Castelão in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Tuesday. The hosts have qualified for the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since 2022, while Velez also last played in the knockout phase that year.

Leão do Pici have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 14 games in all competitions. They met Botafogo in the Brazilian Serie A last week and suffered a 5-0 home defeat. Notably, they were winless in their last two games in the group stage of the Libertadores, failing to score in both.

The visitors are winless in their last three games and suffered a 1-0 away loss to San Lorenzo in the Argentine Primera División. Notably, they have failed to score in their last three games.

Fortaleza vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have five wins and five losses in their 14 meetings against Argentine teams thus far.

Velez have a decent record against Brazilian teams, winning 12 of their 36 meetings. They have suffered 15 defeats in these games.

Leão do Pici have won just one of their last eight home games in all competitions. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions, failing to score in five.

Velez had suffered just one loss in the group stage of the Libertadores, with that defeat registered away from home.

Fortaleza vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Laion conceded five goals in a match for the first time since June last week and will look to improve upon that performance here. Four of their five wins against Argentine teams have been registered at home. Notably, they had failed to score in two of their three home games in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Brenno, Tomás Pochettino, Moisés, and João Ricardo are confirmed absentees for the hosts due to injuries. Matheus Pereira was injured against Botafogo and will miss the first leg.

El Fortín have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have failed to score in four of their last five away games, which is a cause for concern.

They also have a couple of notable absentees for this match as captain Agustín Bouzat and Diego Valdés are nursing injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Velez Sarsfield

Fortaleza vs Velez Sarsfield Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

