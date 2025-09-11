Fortaleza vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Relegation battling sides Fortaleza and Vitoria clash at the Castelao on Saturday in the Brazilian Serie A. With just three wins and 15 points from 21 games, Fortaleza are down in 19th position in the league table - ahead of only bottom-dwellers Sport Recife (10 points in 21 matches).

Their last top-flight win came against Red Bull Bragantino, whom the Laion beat 3-1 at home. In the six games since, they've drawn once and lost five times, including a 2-1 defeat to Internacional in their last outing on 29 August.

It's been a precipitous fall from grace for Fortaleza, who achieved fourth place in the 2024 season and a spot in the Copa Libertadores group stages too. Fast forward by a year, and the same team find themselves on the brink of getting relegated to Serie B after seven years in the Brazilian top flight.

Vitoria are just two places above them, having accrued 22 points from as many games. Following a lengthy winless spell, the Red and Black returned to winning ways by beating Atletico Mineiro 1-0 in their last game before the international break.

Erick struck the only goal of the game in the sixth minute which proved enough for them, a small consolation following their 8-0 hammering at the hands of Flamengo the week before.

Fortaleza vs Vitoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only 12 clashes between the sides in history, with Fortaleza winning on exactly half the occasions (6) and losing five times.

Vitoria are on a three-game winning run against Fortaleza in all competitions, their best run in the fixture.

Vitoria's 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro ended a run of six games without a victory in the league.

Since beating Bragantino on 27 July, Fortaleza have gone their next eight games in all competitions without a win, including a defeat in each of their last four.

Fortaleza vs Vitoria Prediction

Fortaleza are on a low ebb right now, failing to win any of their last couple of games. Although Vitoria haven't really covered themselves in glory, they have beaten their hosts in the last few encounters and should continue that run here too.

Prediction: Fortaleza 0-2 Vitoria

Fortaleza vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vitoria to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

