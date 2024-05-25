Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga Relegation Playoffs 2023-24

Fortuna Dusseldorf host Bochum at the Merkur Spiel Arena on Monday for the second leg of the Bundesliga Relegation Playoffs, looking to finish the job and seal their place in the German top flight.

In the first leg of the tie, Dusseldorf sealed a 3-0 victory away from home on Friday. Philipp Hofmann's own goal put the Rheinländer 1-0 up after 13 minutes, before two second-half goals from Felix Klaus and Yannik Engelhardt cemented their victory.

Suffice it to say, Daniel Thioune's side have one leg in the Bundesliga, unless Bochum somehow beat them by four or more goals in the decider, which seems unlikely.

The Blues have lost each of their last three official games, and by at least a three-goal margin, as their three consecutive years in the Bundesliga are heading towards an end.

Despite having 61% of the ball possession, Bochum could only muster three shots on target from a total of 17 attempts. Their attacking boots were missing on the day, and Dusselfdorf made them pay for it by taking their own chances clinically.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bochum Head-To-Head

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Bochum have played 84 matches in history, with the Blues winning on 29 occasions over the Rheinlander and losing on 27 occasions. This includes the 3-0 loss in the first leg of the playoffs, which ended Dusseldorf's run of three consecutive defeats in the fixture. The latter haven't won twice in a row against Bochum since their league double over them in the 2016-17 season.

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Bochum form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bochum Team News

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Jamil Siebert remains the only injury concern for the visitors as the defender has injured his thigh and will undergo an operation soon. No fresh injuries were reported after the first leg of their playoffs.

Injured: Jamil Siebert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum

The Blues, too, didn't register any new injuries on Friday. Mohammed Tolba, Michael Esser, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Philipp Forster, and Manuel Riemann all remain unavailable. Riemann isn't injured, but due to an internal rift, it was reported that he will miss both their playoff fixtures.

Injured: Philipp Forster, Mohammed Tolba, Michael Esser, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bochum Predicted XI

Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-2-3-1): Florian Kastenmeier; Matthias Zimmermann, Tim Oberdorf, Jordy de Wijs, Emmanuel Iyoha; Yannik Engelhardt, Ao Tanaka; Felix Klaus, Shinta Appelkamp, Christos Tzolis; Vincent Vermeij.

Bochum (4-2-3-1): Andreas Luthe; Felix Passlack, Ivan Ordets, Keven Schlotterbeck, Bernardo; Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Moritz Broschinski, Kevin Stoger, Maximilian Wittek; Philipp Hofmann.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bochum Prediction

Commanding a 3-0 lead in the tie, Fortuna Dusseldorf have one foot in the top flight. The Rheinlanders will likely sit back and frustrate Bochum with their stoic defense, with the game ending in a stalemate.

Prediction: Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Bochum