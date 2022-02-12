Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Fortuna Dusseldorf host Schalke in their upcoming 2.Bundesliga fixture on Sunday at Merkur Spielarena. The hosts are winless in 2022 and have lost four games in a row.

Jonas Sterner scored an injury-time winner in their previous league fixture to secure a 1-0 win for Holstein Kiel. Schalke are fifth in the league standings but only two points separate them from first-placed Darmstadt.

The visiting side came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Jahen Regensburg in their previous encounter. The visiting side are unbeaten in league fixtures in 2022.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke Head-to-Head

There have been 70 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1937. The visiting side lead 33-18 in wins while 19 games in this fixture have ended in draws.

They last squared off at Veltins Arena in August, with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-1 win for Die Königsblauen.

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Schalke form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke Team News

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Edgar Prib has been ruled out with persistent back problems while Emmanuel Iyoha will also miss the game with a muscle injury. Kristoffer Peterson continues to be suspended for his harsh tackle in the game against Werder Bremen.

Injured: Edgar Prib, Emmanuel Iyoha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kristoffer Peterson

Schalke

The visiting side have a few injury concerns for the game as Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin, Michael Langer and Andreas Vindheim are all ruled out with injuries.

Dominick Drexler has returned from COVID-19 isolation and is in contention to feature in the game.

Injured: Danny Latza, Mehmet Aydin, Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke Predicted XI

Fortuna Dusseldorf Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Florian Kastenmeier (GK); Nicolas Gavory, Christoph Klarer, André Hoffmann, Matthias Zimmermann; Marcel Sobottka, Jakub Piotrowski; Shinta Appelkamp, Felix Klaus, Daniel Ginczek; Rouwen Hennings

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Martin Fraisl (GK); Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Florian Flick; Victor Palsson; Reinhold Ranftl, Rodrigo Zalazar, Blendi Idrizi, Thomas Ouwejan; Marius Bülter, Simon Terrode

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke Prediction

The home side have lost four games in a row in the league, failing to score in three of them. So, they are expected to find it difficult to find the back of the net here. Schalke have found a good run of form in their recent outings and are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Schalke

