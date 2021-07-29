Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Werder Bremen will travel to the Merkur Speil-Arena to face Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2.Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Green-Whites were perhaps a tad lucky to pick up a point at home against Hannover 96 in their opening game of the season last weekend. Simone Falette scored an own goal in the second-half much to Bremen's good fortune.

Die Werderaner’s upcoming opponents, Fortuna Dusseldorf, picked up an impressive win away from home against SV Sandhausen, and will not make it any easier for them.

Dusseldorf thoroughly dominated Sandhausen as they controlled possession well in the opposition half and created chances at will.

Werder Bremen will be a tougher challenge come Saturday. Having been relegated to the second division last season, Werder Bremen will hope to pick up their first win of the season against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is not heavily one-sided. Werder Bremen have the edge with 23 wins out of 52 games.

🗣 #Zetterer on his skill during #svwh96:



"My first touch wasn't the best, so that's why I found myself in that position. Then I had to decide between just clearing the ball into the stands or doing what I did. I can count on myself."#werder pic.twitter.com/NipZtNIPvh — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 28, 2021

Fortuna Dusseldorf have won the fixture 17 times, and 12 matches have ended as draws. Werder Bremen won the last game between the two teams in January 2020.

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide (2.Bundesliga): W

Werder Bremen form guide (2.Bundesliga): D

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Werder Bremen Team News

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Felix Klaus picked up an injury against Sandhausen, and hasn’t trained. He is expected to miss out because of a head injury.

Andre Hoffmann, Jamil Siebert and Emmanuel Iyoha are also unavailable due to injuries. Ao Tanaka is away on international duty with Japan.

Injured: Felix Klaus, André Hoffmann, Jamil Siebert, Emmanuel Iyoha

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ao Tanaka

Werder Bremen

Markus Anfang will be without Nicolai Rapp, Milos Veljkovic, Jiri Pavlenka, Leonardo Bittencourt, Kevin Mohwald, Eren Dinkci, Thore Jacobsen and Abdenego Nankishi who have all been ruled out of this game. Anthony Jung will also miss out due to personal reasons while Luca Plogmann is away on international duty.

🎙️ #Anfang on Marco #Friedl:



"He was in the squad against Hannover and is in contention this week too. He is someone who can help us from the start." #werder #f95svw pic.twitter.com/bzz0P7Hoc8 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 29, 2021

The positive news is that Marco Friedl might play a part as he has been training.

Injured: Nicolai Rapp, Milos Veljkovic, Jiri Pavlenka, Leonardo Bittencourt, Kevin Mohwald, Eren Dinkci, Thore Jacobsen, Abdenego Nankishi

Unavailable: Anthony Jung, Luca Plogmann

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Fortuna Dusseldorf Probable XI (4-3-3): Florian Kastenmeier, Leonardo Koutris, Christoph Klarer, Dragos Nedelcu, Matthias Zimmermann, Marcel Sobottka, Shinta Appelkamp, Edgar Prib, Kristoffer Peterson, Nicklas Shipnoski, Rouwen Hennings

Werder Bremen Probable XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer, Felix Agu, Omer Toprak, Lars Mai, Jean Manuel Mbom, Christian Gross, Maximilian Eggestein, Niklas Schmidt, Romano Schmid, Josh Sargent, Johannes Eggestein

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Fortuna have started on a positive note and will look for another win. Werder Bremen will be a sterner test compared to Sandhausen, though, so we expect both teams to cancel each other out.

Score prediction: Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-1 Werder Bremen

Edited by Shardul Sant