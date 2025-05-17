Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Fortuna Sittard and FC Utrecht draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign when they lock horns at Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday. Danny Buijs’ men will head into the weekend looking to make it three home wins on the spin and secure a place in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Ad

Fortuna Sittard suffered a fresh blow in their push for a top-half finish as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Almere City at the Yanmar Stadion on Wednesday.

With that result, Buijs’ side have failed to win six of their last eight league matches, losing four and claiming two draws since picking up successive victories over Waalwijk and Heracles.

Fortuna Sittard have picked up 40 points from their 33 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 10th in league standings but could finish in eighth place with a win this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Utrecht’s dreams of finishing in the Champions League playoff spot effectively came to an end last time when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sparta Rotterdam on home turf.

This came after a somewhat disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Twente on May 11, a result which saw their run of three back-to-back victories come to an end.

With 63 points from 33 matches, Utrecht are currently fourth in the Eredivisie table, seven points above fifth-placed AZ Alkmaar and five points behind third-placed Feyenoord.

Ad

Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Utrecht boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fortuna Sittard have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fortuna Sittard have failed to win their last five home games against Utrecht, losing twice and claiming three draws since September 2018.

Utrecht have lost just one Eredivisie game on the road this season and boast the division’s third-best away record, having picked up 33 points from their 16 matches so far — only PSV (34) and Ajax (36) have racked up more.

Ad

Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht Prediction

While Utrecht are guaranteed a fourth-placed finish, Fortuna Sittard will be looking to clinch a Conference League playoff spot on the final day. Utrecht are firm favourites on paper but we predict Fortuna will come away with a hard-fought victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Fortuna Sittard 2-1 FC Utrecht

Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortuna Sittard to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of their last five clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More